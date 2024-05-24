Inside Judge Judy s 9 5 Million NYC Duplex Apartment All the Photos

Judge Judy Sheindlin is bidding farewell to her gorgeous New York City apartment.

The Judy Justice star, 81, and her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, recently put their Manhattan penthouse duplex at 14 Sutton Place South for sale. Listed by Compass’ Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon (known for HGTV’s Selling New York and Page Six TV’s Billion Dollar Brokers), the apartment is currently set at an asking price of $9.5 million.

“We’ve enjoyed this jewel of an apartment,” Judy, who purchased the property in 2013 for $8.5 million, told The New York Times in an article published on Friday, May 24. “Time to simplify.”

Originally built and designed in 1929 by architect Rosario Candela, the couple’s soon-to-be former residence features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two powder rooms, in addition to entertainment spaces, a wrap-around terrace with East River views and a 29-foot entrance gallery.

“There’s a modernity to the layout and an openness,” Conlon told the NY Times on Friday. Postilio, for his part, described the place as “classic and stunning” and “not cookie-cutter.”

