Anybody with a “no bad vibes” attitude can appreciate Us Weekly’s round up of feel-good wall art to decorate the home with positivity. An encouraging quote might ignite a little inspiration during the day, or an uplifting phrase could spark a smile after a long day at work. In either case, hanging feel-good phrases on the wall can be attractive reminders to look on the bright side or just to hang in there if things aren’t going so well.

Some people get inspired by famous quotes or song lyrics, such as Steve Jobs’ uplifting ode to “the crazy ones” or the words to “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. Other people appreciate slightly cheekier signage, like a piece of canvas wall art that declares “I Want It All.” But no matter the style, everybody can find a piece of inspiration that speaks to them personally.

Scroll down to take a look at some feel-good art that also looks great on the walls.

