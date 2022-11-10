Who is Alba Baptista? 5 Things to Know About Chris Evans’ Rumored Girlfriend

A new love for Captain America? Chris Evans has been on the hunt for The One – fans think he may have found love with Alba Baptista.

Rumors started swirling that the two were dating in 2021 when the actress, 25, started following the former Marvel star, 41, and several of his family members on social media.

Speculation sparked once again earlier this year after the Knives Out star shared a photo of two pumpkins decorated for Halloween via Instagram in October. Fans of the Massachusetts native noticed the snap was strikingly similar to one that Baptista’s mother, Elsa, used as her social media profile picture weeks prior.

While the duo hasn’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, that hasn’t stopped Evans from sharing his desire to find his soulmate. In July, the Gray Man actor shared his hopes to settle down and find someone to spend the rest of his life with.

“I’m gonna give you a good answer,” the Boston native told Shondaland in an interview at the time. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

The Christopher’s Haven supporter also shared that he’s often struggled to find balance between his demanding career and love, hinting that was one of the reasons why finding love hasn’t come easy for him.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” he said. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

In 2019, the Lightyear star opened up once again about wanting to settle down and start a family.

“I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” he told Men’s Journal at the time. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and shit like that.”

Evans was previously linked to Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. His last public romance was with Jenny Slate after they costarred on the film Gifted. The twosome briefly split but reunited in November 2017 before they called it quits for good in March 2018.

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020. “[He] is happy for her.”

