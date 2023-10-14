Chris Evans officially confirmed that he is married to Alba Baptista during his panel at New York City Comic Con on Saturday, October 14.

“I got married,” Evans told the audience at Javits Center while wearing a gold wedding band. “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

The couple enjoyed both ceremonies — but the Boston native admitted that putting on two weddings wasn’t easy. “They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” he shared. “Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

While this was Evans’ first time discussing marrying Baptista, Us Weekly confirmed in September that the Captain America star and the Warrior Nun actress wed in Massachusetts despite never publicly announcing their engagement.

Evans and Baptista were first linked in 2021 after she followed him and some members of his family on Instagram. However, they were not spotted together until November 2022, when they were seen holding hands while strolling around New York City.

Two months later, the pair made their relationship Instagram official when he posted a compilation video of the two scaring each other over the course of the previous year. “A look back at 2022,” he wrote via his Instagram Story, adding three heart emojis.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

As they deepened their connection, the duo enjoyed keeping their lowkey romance away from the public eye. “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight,” the insider added. “Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

While Evans and Baptista maintained a relatively private relationship, he could not resist paying tribute to her on Valentine’s Day in 2023, sharing several never-before-seen personal photos of the couple kissing and going on adventurous dates.

Prior to confirming his romance with Baptista, Evans revealed that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner” with whom he could share his life.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” he said in a July 2022 interview with Shondaland. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Over the years, Evans has been open about his desire to start a family. “I really want kids,” he told Men’s Journal in 2019. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s—t like that.”

Before marrying Baptista, Evans was linked to a string of A-list actresses, including Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Lily Collins. He also dated Jenny Slate on and off from 2016 to 2018.