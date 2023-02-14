Gushing over his valentine! Chris Evans shared a slew of personal photos of girlfriend Alba Baptista on Tuesday, February 14.

The Avengers star, 41, took to his Instagram Story with videos of Baptista, 25, in addition to over a dozen never-before-seen pics. “I introduced her to Mario Bros 3,” he captioned a video of the Warrior Nun actress excitedly playing the video game. “(She hates this video but I LOVE it),” Evans added.

They packed on the PDA in some of the photos, sharing kisses in several selfies. The pics also revealed rare glimpses of their dates. Evans and Baptista have been on several nature hikes, overlooking serene valleys and beautiful waterfalls. Other low-key dates included pumpkin carving and apple picking, and, of course, they cuddled up at home with Dodger, Evans’ rescue dog, on multiple occasions.

The couple also appea to have enjoyed some traveling together. One photo shows them ready to go skiing, while another snow-filled snap indicates they saw the northern lights (also called the aurora borealis).

The Portuguese actress enjoys Evans’ home state of Massachusetts, even donning her own pink Boston Red Sox hat in one snap.

Fans speculated about their connection in 2021 when Baptista started following Evans and several of his family members on social media. Suspicions only grew stronger when they were spotted holding hands in November 2022. The twosome first publicly acknowledged their relationship last month when the Lightyear actor posted an adorable video of the couple from the past year.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote alongside the hilarious compilation of the pair spooking each other as they pass through doorways and do laundry. Toward the end of the clip, the actress can be heard laughing and yelling “I knew it” after catching on to Evans’ scare tactics.

The Valentine’s Day tribute comes shortly after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Evans and his girlfriend are committed to each other.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” the source told Us in January 2023. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

Prior to his romance with Baptista, the Before We Go director had been linked to high-profile stars such as Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Jenny Slate.

Scroll down to see more photos of Baptista and Evans from his Valentine’s Day tribute: