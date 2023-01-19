Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Have ‘Gotten Serious’ in ‘Committed’ Romance

Taking it to the next level! Chris Evans and Alba Baptista confirmed their romance via social media earlier this month — and their love story is just getting started.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

The insider added: “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

The Captain America star, 41, shared a compilation video of his memories with Baptista, 25, via his Instagram Story after the holidays. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the post, which included a clip of the twosome trying to scare each other as they walked through doorways and did laundry.

The Marvel star and the Warrior Nun actress were first linked in 2021 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Baptista had begun following Evans and several of his family members on Instagram. The dating speculation continued when the duo were spotted holding hands in Central Park in November 2022.

Over the years, the Knives Out actor has been candid about wanting to settle down and start a family.

“I really want kids,” he told Men’s Journal in May 2019. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”

During a July 2022 interview with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, the Massachusetts native said he was “laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

Despite being open about looking for love, Evans has kept his relationship with Baptista relatively out of the public eye thus far. In January 2020, a source exclusively told Us that the Before We Go star wanted to “be more private with his love life” after his March 2018 split from Jenny Slate, whom he met on the set of their 2017 film Gifted.

Slate, 40, for her part, has since moved on with husband Ben Shattuck. The duo — who tied the knot in December 2021 — share daughter Ida, 2.

The Obvious Child actress previously opened up about what drew her to Evans during a March 2017 interview with New York Magazine.

“I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious. He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play [board] games. That’s it. I was like, ‘I’d better not discount this, because this is purity,’” she shared.

Slate added: “[He] is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.”

For more on Evans and Baptista, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.