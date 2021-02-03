Congratulations, Jenny Slate! The actress announced on Wednesday, February 3, that she had welcomed a “sweet” baby girl.

“Motherhood is the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me,” the Massachusetts natuve, 38, told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel really lucky. Being a mother is such a joy.”

The Saturday Night Live alum announced in December 2020 that she was pregnant with her and fiancé Ben Shattuck’s first child. “Let me tell you, on night one of the [coronavirus pandemic] lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé,” she told Seth Meyers at the time. “And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth.”

The Parks and Recreation alum stood to show her budding belly in a black dress. “It’s different. I feel different,” Slate joked. “Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They’ve been real pregnant for me. It’s very nice to have something that’s incredibly positive during a time that’s hard and sad.”

The Columbia University grad added that she has enjoyed her “little secret to treasure,” gushing, “I haven’t worn pants in many moons.”

Slate and Shattuck, 36, made their red carpet debut in January 2019 and got engaged less than a year later. “He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” the Gifted star wrote via Instagram in September 2019. “I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going?”

The House of Lies alum said during an “Unstyled” podcast episode that she has a “beautiful” bond with the curator. “I have this faith now … that I can have a full life, that I can live on this peninsula in Massachusetts where I live right now, and have my career, and that I can feel beauty in myself in so many ways,” she said in June 2019.

The Bob’s Burgers star previously dated Chris Evans on and off for two years before their March 2018 split.