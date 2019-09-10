Ready to walk down the aisle. Jenny Slate is engaged to boyfriend Ben Shattuck.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 37, announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, September 9, with a slideshow of photos of her and her soon-to-be husband on a recent vacation in France. The last picture in the slideshow featured a smiling Slate showing off her new engagement ring.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” the comedian wrote. “I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going ❤️🎈❤️.”

Shattuck, an artist and writer, also took to his Instagram to announce the engagement and share a collection of photos and memories with his now-fiancée.

“In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. 🌈❤️🍾,” he wrote. “Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures 🌸🌸🌸”

Slate and Shattuck made their debut as a couple at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, in January. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair looked “very cozy” as they wrapped their arms around each other at the festival.

“They seemed cute together,” the insider said.

In an interview on Refinery29’s “Unstyled” podcast in June, Slate gushed over how Shattuck changed her perspective on love.

“I have this faith now — I do — that I can have this beautiful relationship with this man that I deeply love,” she said. “That I can have a full life, that I can live on this peninsula in Massachusetts where I live right now, and have my career, and that I can feel beauty in myself in so many ways.”

Before her relationship with Shattuck, the Obvious Child star dated Chris Evans on and off for two years. The couple split for the second time in March 2018, which the Captain America: Civil War actor, 38, confirmed to The New York Times.

“The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, doesn’t mean it’s your time to have a voice,” he said at the time.

The pair, who met on the set of 2017’s Gifted, first broke up in February 2017 after less than a year of dating.

Slate was also married to film editor Dean Fleischer-Camp from 2012 to 2016. Us confirmed their separation in May 2016, with a source telling Us at the time that the couple simply grew apart.

“It wasn’t a bad breakup,” the insider said.

