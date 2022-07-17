Searching for his soulmate. Chris Evans said that he’s very intently looking for The One.

In Netflix’s The Gray Man, the actor, 41, plays an assassin obsessed with tracking down his target (Ryan Gosling), and Evans was asked if he’d been that dedicated to any sort of search in his own life.

“I’m gonna give you a good answer,” the Boston native told Shondaland in an interview published Friday, July 15. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

The former Captain America actor explained that he is so passionate about making movies, but he hinted that balancing his job with finding love isn’t easy.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” he said. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Evans has previously been linked to Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, and his last public romance was with Jenny Slate. The pair met while playing love interests in the 2017 film Gifted, and the chemistry continued to thrive behind-the-scenes. The couple broke up once but reunited in November 2017 before splitting for good in March 2018.

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020. “[He] is happy for her.”

The insider added that Evans aims to “be more private with his love life” following his public relationship.

Slate, 40, is notoriously honest and gushed about Evans — even after their breakup.

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward,” Slate told Vulture in an April 2018 interview. “He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

The Marcel the Shell star married artist Ben Shattuck in December 2021, the same month the pair welcomed their first daughter. Evans, meanwhile, has stuck to his decision to keep his romantic life private. He was rumored to be dating Lily James in July 2020 after the two were spotted getting cozy on two separate occasions, but the actors never acknowledged the speculation.

Though his relationships are kept on the down low, the Knives Out star has been very public about wanting to settle down with a spouse and become a dad.

“I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” he told Men’s Journal in November 2019. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and shit like that.”

