Sparkling beauty! Ana de Armas glistened on the red carpet at The Gray Man premiere in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, July 13, the actress, 34, stepped out in a design by Louis Vuitton. The glittery number featured a sequin bodice and was finalized with a metallic, tassel-clad skirt. The movie star opted for minimal jewelry, letting the gown stand out. For her glam, de Armas went with soft pink eyeshadow and a rose-colored lip. She had her hair styled in a middle part with loose waves. On her feet, she sported silver sandal heels.

After taking a few solo shots, the Knock Knock star posed with her costars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Gosling, 41, mastered the art of tonal dressing, wearing a baby blue blazer, mint green trousers and white dress shoes. For his part, Evans, 41, played it cool in a black suit jacket layered over a white T-shirt and paired with black pants. The actor accessorized with black sunglasses.

Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page and Simone Ashley were also in attendance. The Sex Education star, 27, wowed in a black cutout dress by Mônot. Page, 34, who stars in The Gray Man, rocked a navy blue ensemble and gray sneakers.

The Gray Man follows Reynolds’ character Six — a skilled CIA operative, who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets. Page plays Carmichael and Evans stars as Lloyd Hansen. For her part, de Armas portrays Dani Miranda.

Her red carpet moment comes after she made headlines over comments about her past relationship with Ben Affleck. In an interview with Elle — published on Wednesday — de Armas spoke about why she needed a break from Los Angeles following her split from the Gone Girl, 49, actor.

“It became a little bit too much,” de Armas said. “There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”

Being in a high-profile romance “confirmed” for the Knives Out star that the West Coast city was “not the place” for her. “That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing,” she added. “It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which hit Hulu earlier this year after coronavirus-related delays. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in Cuba together in March 2020 shortly before Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship.

Nearly one year into their whirlwind romance, Us confirmed the actors called it quits. “Ben and Ana were so close to each other,” an insider revealed in January 2021. “They have their issues, but still want to remain on good terms and keep a friendship.”

Affleck has since rekindled his romance with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The pair got engaged for the second time in April.

