Making it public? Chris Evans and actress Alba Baptista were photographed together for the first time, packing on the PDA amid romance rumors.

The Captain America star, 41, was spotted holding hands with the Portuguese actress, 25, during a walk through Central Park in New York City on Thursday, November 10. In photos obtained by Page Six, the twosome appeared to be trying to stay under the radar, rocking sunglasses and masks, with Evans topping off his look with a dark baseball cap. Baptista, for her part, paired her red leggings with a cream turtleneck sweater for their outing.

The pair were first linked in 2021, when Baptista began following the Knives Out star and several other members of his family on social media. Earlier this month, Evans added fuel to the romance rumors when he shared a photo of two pumpkins decorated for Halloween via Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Marvel star’s snap was strikingly similar to one that the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris star’s mother, Elsa, used as her profile picture.

Evans has frequently expressed his desire to find his soulmate over the years, telling Men’s Journal in 2019 that he had plans to settle down and start a family. “I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” the Lightyear star told the outlet. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”

Earlier this year, Evans opened up about struggling to find a balance between his professional and personal life. “I’m gonna give you a good answer,” the Boston native told Shondaland in July. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into[,” he said. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Evans has previously been linked to Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly. His last public relationship was with Jenny Slate, who he met on the set of the 2017 film Gifted. The former couple broke up once but reunited in November 2017, before splitting for good in March 2018.

“[Chris wants to] be more private with his love life [going forward],” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020, adding that he still held plenty of affection for the 40-year-old Saturday Night Live alum. “Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” the insider said. “[He] is happy for her.”

Slate, for her part, married artist Ben Shattuck in December 2021 and the couple welcomed their first child together that same month.

While he looks to find his perfect match, Evans will be able to find plenty of comfort in his beloved dog, Dodger. “He is everything to me. He’s the most honest, loyal, stoic teacher you could possibly ask for. He’s so reliable. We don’t deserve them, do we? They’re such good creatures. It blows my mind sometimes that they exist,” the Perfect Score actor told Forbes in July. “I’ve had different dogs in my life, I’ve known so many, and Dodger just really stands alone. No disrespect to any other dogs, but he’s just really a perfect animal.”