Giving the people what they want. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed a controversial plot point from Captain America that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long since argued over: has Steve Rogers ever had sex?

During the Marvel comedy’s premiere episode, which aired on Thursday, August 18, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) presents her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with a long list of evidence to support that Captain America (Chris Evans) “obviously” died a virgin.

While the pair have to put a temporary pause on their conversation due to being attacked by a mysterious spaceship, the lawyer revisits the topic during a drunken night out.

“Steve Rogers did so much for his country, and he never got to experience sex. Did you see that ass? Like, that ass did not deserve to die a virgin. It’s, like, so sad,” she explains, to which Bruce replies, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

Bruce then realizes his cousin was, in fact, sober the whole time and was simply baiting him. “Yes! I knew it! Captain America f—ks!” she yells as the credits abruptly cut her off.

Evans, 41, who portrayed the super soldier in 11 MCU films over the past decade, quickly took to social media in response to the cheeky reveal, tweeting “😂😂😂🤐 #SheHulk,” after the episode’s release.

This isn’t the first time the Knives Out star has opened up about his character’s private affairs. In April 2015, Evans spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how time constraints most likely kept Steve from getting intimate.

“It’s funny when you think about it — he’s probably a virgin. He’s probably a virgin! I don’t know when it would’ve happened,” the Massachusetts native joked at the time. However, after being asked about all the USO shows he attends in Captain America: The First Soldier, the Gray Man actor reconsidered his stance.

“He was on tour. That’s true. Maybe one of those [dancing] girls blew his mind,” Evans said. “He’s probably just a good guy. He was probably holding out for Peggy Carter and he’s a little more old-fashioned in that sense. These are a lot of things that I think are giant conflicts, but they’re also very personal conflicts. He’s a very human guy. That’s why I like him.”

On Thursday, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao weighed in on the heated debate during an interview with TVLine. “I’m so happy and proud that we got to answer that question,” she quipped. “And I’m also just so happy and proud that we managed to let Jen make the big proclamation that she makes.”

The California native shared that the question of Steve Rogers’ virginity has “been a discussion for years,” before adding, “The answer we give in the show comes straight from [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige himself, so it absolutely is canon.”

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law air Thursdays on Disney+

