She-Hulk smash … hit? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The nine-episode series — which premieres on the streaming giant Thursday, August 18 — follows “Jennifer Walters [as she] navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk,” the official synopsis reads. Canonically, Jennifer is the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and she gains some of his powers after he donates his blood to her after she is injured in a shooting.

She-Hulk features a star-studded cast, including Tatiana Maslany as the titular character, Ruffalo (who will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk), Jameela Jamil as fellow superhero Titania, Tim Roth as villain Abomination and many more. Hamilton star Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to star in a one-off episode.

The Disney+ series was created by Jessica Gao, who was turned down by Marvel three times before helming the latest MCU spinoff.

“I was elated because it was a dream job, but also I’d been rejected by Marvel three times for previous projects, so I was like, ‘I guess fourth time’s the charm!’” the screenwriter, 38, joked at a press event, per Slash Film, earlier this month. “It was the right project. I’m glad they rejected me so many times.”

Gao also revealed what drew her to the project in the first place, sharing several characteristics of the comic series fans are hoping will appear in the show.

“For me foundationally, first and foremost was the fourth wall breaking, and the meta humor, and the self-awareness,” she said. “It was the John Byrne run [in the comics] that made me fall in love with this character. It was so lighthearted and fun, and refreshing.”

Additionally, Ginger Gonzaga — who portrays Nikki Ramos on the show — told Bell Media in June that Gao infused She-Hulk with “a lot of really cool feminist commentary.”

Keep scrolling to get all of the details about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: