Gotcha! Chris Evans and Alba Baptista seemingly just confirmed their romance via social media — and they had a fun time being silly while doing it.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Evans, 41, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, January 6, alongside a compilation video of the twosome from over the past year. In the hilarious clip, the Marvel actor and Baptista, 25, practice scaring each other as they pass through doorways and do laundry.

While the two fail horribly at anticipating each spook at the beginning of the video, the Portugal native learns to anticipate Evans’ frights. “I knew it!” she yells while laughing before he jumps out at her one last time.

The adorable social media upload marks the first time either Evans or Baptista have personally shared any details of their romance. The twosome were first linked in 2021 when the Warrior Nun actress began following the Knives Out star and several of his family members on Instagram.

In October 2022, the pair made headlines again after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two jack-o-lanterns Evans carved and posted via his Instagram Story matched the ones that Baptista’s mom set as her own profile picture.

The following month, romance rumors continued to swirl when the two were spotted holding hands in Central Park. The Massachusetts native also publicly commented on the Nothing Ever Happened star’s Instagram post in regard to her film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, which premiered in her home country.

“Espero que vejam, é um filme cheio de amor. ❤️,” Baptista captioned the carousel of images, which featured stills of her in the film — a message that translates to “I hope you watch it, it’s a love-filled movie. ❤️,” in English. Evans commented on the upload with a clapping hands emoji and a “melting” smiley face.

Over the years, the Lightyear star has frequently expressed his desire to find The One, telling Men’s Journal in 2019 that he had plans to settle down and start a family. “I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” he told the outlet. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”

In January 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Captain America actor wanted to “be more private with his love life [going forward]” after his last public relationship with Jenny Slate, whom he met on the set of his 2017 film Gifted.

While the duo called it quits after less than a year of dating, the insider shared with Us that “Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her. [He] is happy for her.”

During an interview with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland in July 2022, Evans was asked about setting down one day, to which the Avengers star replied, “I’m gonna give you a good answer. The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”