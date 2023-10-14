Chris Evans brought some new hardware to New York Comic-Con on Friday, October 13.

Evans, 42, participated in a series of fan meet-and-greets at the annual convention in New York City, where eagle-eyed fans noticed a gleaming gold wedding band on his left hand.

According to social media pics from fans who went to the photo op at the Javits Center, Evans is seen wearing a bauble on his left ring finger.

“I made him laugh (by having to take my glasses off after saying I needed them on to see him first) and then proceeded to congratulate him on everything and he genuinely smiled and thanked me,” oneX (formerly Twitter) user wrote on Friday, sharing her pic of her hug with the Pain Hustlers star.

Another noted that Evans said, “Get in here,” as he “literally hugged her “so tight.” The fan concluded, “Chris Evans is such a sweetie pie.”

Evans made his NYCC debut on Friday for a series of meet-and-greets. He will also headline a “Chris Evans Spotlight” panel on Saturday, October 14.

Evans’ NYCC outing marks his first public appearance since his wedding to Alba Baptista last month. Us Weekly previously confirmed that Evans and Alba Baptista, 26, wed in Cape Cod on September 9.

The Marvel star and Baptista, 26, were first linked in 2021, publicly debuting their relationship almost two years later.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote via Instagram in January, sharing a video of the pair attempting to scare one another in their home.

Weeks later, a source told Us that their relationship was “serious.” The insider noted at the time: “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

Per the source, Evans and Baptista spend most of the time at his Massachusetts home, loving the “quiet life” surrounded by nature.

Evans and Baptista never publicly announced their engagement. Their relationship did inspire Evans to slow down in his career.

“I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” he told GQ in a profile published last month. “My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after, like, a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year [for filming]. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”