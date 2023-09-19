If you feel like you haven’t seen Chris Evans on the big screen as much lately, that’s by design — and he’s not super interested in getting back to the grind.

Evans, 42, explained that he’s been trying to slow down his schedule since meeting wife Alba Baptista in 2021. “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” he said in a GQ cover story published on Tuesday, September 19.

Evans went on to explain that he did three movies back-to-back in 2022, which was an experience he doesn’t plan to repeat.

“My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now,’” he recalled. “And then, after, like, a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year [for filming]. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again.”

The three movies in question were Ghosted (a rom-com costarring Ana de Armas which debuted on Apple TV+ in April) and the upcoming films Pain Hustlers and Red One. Pain Hustlers, which premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival, will hit theaters in October, while Red One — a Christmas-themed action movie — is set to debut later this year.

Evans and Baptista, 26, tied the knot earlier this month. According to reports, the pair exchanged vows in Evans’ native Boston on September 9. The twosome had not publicly announced their engagement.

The couple went public with their romance after the 2022 holiday season, with Evans sharing a glimpse of their relationship in a social media post. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote via Instagram in January, alongside a clip that showed the pair trying to scare each other while they did laundry.

The duo were first linked in 2021 after fans noticed that Baptista — best known for starring in Netflix’s Warrior Nun — followed Evans and some of his family members on Instagram. In November 2022, speculation about their relationship status intensified when they were spotted holding hands while strolling through New York City.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

Before meeting Baptista, Evans was linked to Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, Lily Collins and other A-list stars. He sparked a long-term romance with Gifted costar Jenny Slate in 2016, but the pair had called it quits by February 2017. They briefly reconnected before splitting for good in March 2018.

In a July 2022 interview, Evans hinted that he was ready to settle down. “I’m gonna give you a good answer,” he told Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland when asked whether he could relate to his character in The Gray Man. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”