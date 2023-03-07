Back together! Chris Evans and Ana de Armas have reunited for their new romantic comedy, Ghosted.

The film was announced in August 2021 with Evans and Scarlett Johansson originally set to star in the project. However, Deadline reported four months later that the Black Widow alum had to pull out of the movie due to a scheduling conflict and that de Armas would be taking her place.

Evans and de Armas originally worked together in the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out. The pair teamed up again in 2022 for The Gray Man which also starred Ryan Gosling.

Since working opposite the Marvel actor, de Armas went on to star in Blonde and earned a 2023 Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe.

After the No Time to Die actress was announced as Ghosted’s new lead, other A-list stars joined the project as well. In February 2022, Adrien Brody signed on as Leveque. One month later, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson and Tate Donovan were also added to the cast.

In January 2023, director Dexter Fletcher revealed that production had wrapped and the film was slated to be released three months later.

“Production is well-wrapped,” he told Deadline at the time. “I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that but I’ve said it.”

The official trailer for the action movie dropped in March 2023 and introduced Evans and de Armas’ characters, Cole and Sadie, who have an accidental meet-cute that turns into a memorable first date.

“I know this sounds crazy but I think she might be the one,” Evans’ Cole confesses in a voiceover.

After their one night together, Cole doesn’t hear back from Sadie. After bombarding her with messages but receiving no response, Cole comes to the realization he’s been ghosted. However, after talking to Sedaris’ character, who urges him to “go to her,” he decides to make a grand romantic gesture and travel to London so he can confess his feelings.

While overseas, things go awry as Cole gets kidnapped. He is eventually rescued by Sadie and learns she is a member of the CIA.

“You got me kidnapped and tortured all after one date,” Cole says to her in the clip. “You’re the one who flew to London,” Sadie retorts.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ghosted: