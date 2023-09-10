Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptista are reportedly married.

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, tied the knot in Boston on Saturday, September 9, according to People and Page Six. The duo never publicly announced an engagement. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

The Captain America actor and Baptista made their relationship public shortly after the 2022 holiday season, with Evans sharing a glimpse of their romance via social media. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned a sweet Instagram post in January, which showed the couple trying to scare each other as they pass through doorways and do laundry.

Eventually, the Portugal native caught on to Evans’ attempts. “I knew it!” she teased with a laugh before he jumped out at her one last time.

The Knives Out star and the Warrior Nun alum were first linked in 2021 after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Baptista had followed Evans and some of his family members on Instagram. In November 2022, dating rumors heated up when the twosome were spotted holding hands while out and about in New York City.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

Before Baptista, the Marvel star was linked to Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, Lily Collins and more A-list actresses. He sparked a long-term romance with Gifted costar Jenny Slate in 2016, but the pair had called it quits by February 2017. They briefly reconnected before splitting for good in March 2018. (Slate, 40, has since married artist Ben Shattuck, with whom she welcomed a daughter in 2021.)

Despite the ups and downs of his romantic life, Evans has been candid about wanting to start a family someday. “I definitely want children. I definitely want a family. But you cannot put the cart before the horse,” he told USA Today in 2017. “The family only works if it’s built off the extension of the love you feel for a person. If you all of a sudden want the kid more than you want the relationship, you may be on shaky ground.”

Two years later, he doubled down on his desire to be a dad. “I really want kids,” he told Men’s Journal in 2019. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”

Evans seemingly got his wish in October 2022 when social media users noticed that the pair of jack-o-lanterns he featured in an Instagram Story upload were identical to those Baptista’s mom used as her profile picture.

The Avengers: Endgame previously hinted that he was ready to settle down during a July 2022 interview with Shonda Rhimes‘ Shondaland. While promoting his movie The Gray Man, Evans was asked whether he could relate to his character’s ability to hunt down a target without letting anything — or anyone — get in the way.

“I’m gonna give you a good answer,” he replied. “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

At the time, the Massachusetts native confessed that finding the perfect work-life balance was a challenge. “I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” he said. “Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”