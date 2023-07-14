Scott Evans Defends Chris Evans and Alba Baptista-s Relationship

Chris Evans‘ brother, Scott Evans, has the actor’s back when it comes to his relationship with Alba Baptista.

“It’s tough with everything … in the world, people can ruin things pretty quickly,” Scott, 39, said on the Thursday, July 13, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “It’s not getting better, it’s only getting worse. The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that.”

Earlier this year, Chris, 42, and Baptista, 26, went public as he posted a compilation video of the couple’s moments from the year before. The Marvel star’s subtle announcement took the internet by storm and fans were quick to comment online to share their displeasure that Chris was off the market.

“Because you think, ‘I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy’ and all of a sudden it’s article after article, after article, … [and] everybody [is] just being like you are a piece of crap to anybody he’s tried to date and just destroying them,” Scott confessed. “You can only take that for so long and it makes relationships kind of hard for him.”

The Barbie actor further admitted to host Nick Viall that he gets messages from fans of his brother confessing their love for Chris — and calling Scott their ‘brother-in-law’ — all the time.

“It’s been a slow burn over the years [for Chris’ career], it’s not like he catapulted into fame,” he said. “We watched the internet happen. Twitter wasn’t around when he first started making movies so being able to just see it all … and what can happen … it can be a dark place and people can get very bold.”

While Scott is very protective of his brother, he sees how happy Chris and Baptista are and he “approves” of their romance.

A source told Us Weekly in January that Chris and Baptista had “gotten serious” in a short amount of time.

“They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight,” the insider stated. “Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

Five months after the hard launch, Chris announced a summer hiatus from social media.

“Hey everyone, I’m treating myself to a summer with less screen time so I’m taking a little break from Twitter and IG,” he tweeted in June before deactivating his respective pages. “See you soon! Much love!”