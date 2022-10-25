Getting messy. James Corden publicly apologized for his “unnecessary” behavior after restaurateur Keith McNally banned him from his eateries for the second time.

“Have I missed anything? Did I miss any news?” the Cats actor joked during an October 24 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, having missed the previous week of shows while he was on hiatus. “Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude — sort of keep calm and carry on. Things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It’s very much my motto.”

The talk show host was referring to his feud with McNally, who slammed Corden in an Instagram post on October 17. “James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” the entrepreneur wrote at the time. “And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

McNally — who also owns famous New York City restaurants Pastis, Minetta Tavern and The Odeon — added that he’d “86’d” Corden, meaning he banned him from returning to Balthazar in the future. The businessman noted that he made the decision after an October 9 visit from the comedian and his wife, Julia Carey.

According to McNally, one of his managers told him that the Cinderella actor sent back an egg yolk omelette because it included “a little bit of egg white.” The kitchen remade the dish, but when a server brought it back with the wrong side, Corden allegedly began “yelling like crazy” at the staffer.

Hours after the post made headlines, McNally announced that he’d decided to “rescind” Corden’s ban after the Prom star called him and “apologized profusely.” That post seemed to indicate the feud was over, but on October 20, the Emmy winner gave an interview to The New York Times, implying that it was “insane” for McNally to publicly blast him.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” Corden told the newspaper. “I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

McNally, however, did not agree, and seemingly re-banned Corden from Balthazar. “If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong,” the U.K. native wrote via Instagram on October 21. “If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.”

