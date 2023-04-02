James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek (née Brook) have been a swoonworthy pair for more than 10 years.

The Dawson’s Creek alum met Kimberly in 2009, less than one year after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Heather McComb.

“I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family. I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question,” James recalled in an August 2020 Instagram post. “I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around … it was @vanderkimberly.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2010 that the twosome tied the knot in a “small spiritual ceremony” in Tel Aviv — where they first met. They share six children.

Scroll below for James and Kimberly’s complete relationship timeline: