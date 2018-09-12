Long before Janel Parrish and Chris Long tied the knot September 8 in her native Hawaii, she was planning for the big day. “I’ve had a wedding Pinterest board since the day Pinterest came out,” the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star, 29, tells Us. And now that their fairy tale vows are over, she’s ready to live happily ever after with the chemical engineer. “I think we’re an amazing team,” says Parrish. “He’s the strongest, kindest person I’ve ever met.” Scroll through to see snapshots from their special day, planned by Vintage and Lace.