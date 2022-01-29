Meeting René

Janet got engaged to her second husband, René Elizondo Jr., in 1987. “I needed to just be free of being with somebody that did drugs and all of that,” she said of the choreographer, now 59. “I needed it, I needed a lift. René was funny. We just always had fun together. And he was very, very charming.”

The dancer gradually became involved in Janet’s career, directing some of her music videos and cowriting some of her songs. Asked in the documentary if she thought the marriage would be “it” for her, she replied, “I wanted it to be it. But I thought that every time.” The duo divorced in 2000.