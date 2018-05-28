Talk about being head over heels. Jared Haibon revealed that he is getting called Mr. Iaconetti while on vacation in Hawaii with girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti in Hawaii, and he kinda likes it.

The new couple, who met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise, revealed their relationship in the latest episode of The Story of Us on Tuesday, May 22. And then they promptly took their fledgling romance back to paradise — with a romantic vacation in Maui.

The pair have been documenting their love fest at the luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel on the west side of the island with loved-up photos and videos that show Haibon serenading the former Bachelor contestant and treating her like a queen.

Haibon also took to Twitter to admit that the staff at the hotel have been getting his name wrong. “I keep getting called Mr. Iaconetti on this trip and I’m weirdly okay with it,” he admitted, prompting a slew of responses from fellow Bachelor Nation members.

“Get used to it bud,” Shawn Booth, who got engaged to Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2015, replied. “I’ve been called ‘Mr. Bristowe’ every time I’ve picked up a phone call in a hotel room for the last three years.”

Jordan Rodgers, who is engaged to season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, wrote, “Mr Fletcher over here has the same problem.”

And Tanner Tolbert, who is married to fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper, chimed in, “They always reject Mr. Roper’s request for late checkout and he’s starting to get pissed off…”

