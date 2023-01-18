Jay Briscoe Dead at Age 38: 5 Things to Know About the Wrestling Champ

A shocking loss. Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor wrestling champion, died in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17. He was 38.
Tony Khan, the president of Ring of Honor, announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday evening. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Khan, 40, wrote, using Briscoe’s real name. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin.”
Ring of Honor’s website also paid tribute to the late athlete, posting a statement that read: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”
According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Briscoe was involved in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware, on Tuesday. Delaware State Police tweeted about the incident, calling it a “fatal accident,” but did not identify any of the involved parties.
One day after Briscoe’s death, his wife, Ashley Pugh, asked fans for prayers for their two daughters, who were seemingly involved in the accident as well. “Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back,” Pugh wrote via Facebook on Wednesday, January 18. “Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting!”
Tributes from fellow wrestlers poured in after Briscoe’s death, with friends and colleagues offering their condolences to Pugh and the couple’s children. “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe,” tweeted Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque. “My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”
Ettore “Big E” Ewen, credited the late wrestler and his brother, Mark Briscoe, with inspiring his own style. “We certainly studied & ‘borrowed’ from the Briscoe Brothers,” the Florida native, 36, tweeted on Wednesday. “They have left an indelible mark on tag team wrestling. I was blown away by the trilogy with FTR. My deepest condolences to Jay Briscoe’s loved ones.”
Mark, who turned 38 on Wednesday, has yet to publicly comment on his brother’s death.
Keep scrolling for five things to know about the late wrestler:
5 Things to Know
Keep scrolling for five things to know about the late wrestler:
1. Where Is Jay Briscoe From?
Jay was born in Salisbury, Maryland, in 1984. He was a longtime resident of Sussex County, Delaware, where his wife grew up. He and Mark billed themselves as being from Sandy Fork, Delaware.
2. How Did He Get Started in Wrestling?
The Briscoe Brothers made their wrestling debut as teenagers in 2001 with the Combat Zone Wrestling company. The following year, they joined Ring of Honor, which was founded in 2002. Jay initially wrestled alone before reuniting with his brother as a tag team.
3. What Championships Did Jay Briscoe Win?
Jay and Mark were 13-time World Tag Team Champions with Ring of Honor, most recently taking the title in December 2022. He was also a two-time Ring of Honor world champion and a Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with his brother.
4. Who Is Jay Briscoe's Wife?
Jay and Pugh tied the knot in 2008, later welcoming three children: son Gannon and daughters Gracie and Jayleigh. After Jay's death, Pugh revealed that Gracie and Jayleigh were in the car with him during the accident.
5. Who Has Paid Tribute to Jay Briscoe?
In addition to Triple H and Big E, wrestlers including Joey Janela, John Silver, Kiera Hogan, Bull James and Tony Deppen have offered their condolences to the Pugh family. "I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow," tweeted Sami Zayn. "I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend."