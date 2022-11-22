Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face.

The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno — a notable car enthusiast who has hosted Jay Leno’s Garage since 2015 — was at his Burbank garage when a gasoline fire erupted, per TMZ.

While spending 10 days at Los Angeles’ Grossman Burn Center, Leno underwent several surgeries, including a skin grafting procedure. “His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” his doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman, shared in a press release, per Page Six.

Despite his serious condition, the New York native spent time making children smile by passing out cookies to the kids at the hospital. “We’re very happy to have him as part of our team,” the physician stated.

Leno was released from the medical facility later that month.

“Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” the burn center said in a press release, per CNN. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Grossman noted in the release that he is “pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

The Grossman Burn Center shared the first photo of Leno since the accident, an image of the multiple-time Emmys host posing with staff.

Prior to the accident, Leno opened up about another health scare — his battle with cholesterol. “There’s a lot of people walking around … they’re just time bombs,” he shared in a video in 2019, as well as referencing his own diagnosis. “You’ve got all this cholesterol, you don’t realize it until it actually hits, you know? It’s like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that’s what happens with your heart.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Leno’s scary accident: