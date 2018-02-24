There’s no such thing as a good night’s rest in Jerry O’Connell’s house. The 43-year-old jokes that wife ­Rebecca Romijn, 45, invites their four dogs into bed. And with two cats already snuggled in, “I get about eight inches,” cracks the actor, who hosted Animal Planet’s AKC National Championship Dog Show last December. “I could sleep on a balance beam.” And should he need to go to the bathroom? “That’s it,” he says. “Better get out the sleeping bag!” The dad to 9-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie introduces Us to his and Romijn’s other “kids.”