Baby blessings! Jessica Alba was showered with love by family and friends to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her third child, a baby boy, on Saturday, December 9.

The shower, hosted by Alba’s mother Cathy Alba and friend Kelly Sawyer, was a tea party theme held at Ladurée in Beverly Hills. Decorations included silver and gold balloons and tables outfitted with roses. Thirty five guests were on hand to help Alba celebrate during the intimate fête where partygoers enjoyed yummy-looking macaroons and a peach-colored cake with stars.

The Honest Company founder, 36, looked chic while channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn, wearing a black dress and a black headband with a bow. She had her makeup done for the occasion by The Glam App, whom she thanked for glamming her up on Instagram.

The Dark Angel actress gave a speech, telling her guests, “He’s gonna fall out of me any time now, so this is good that we’re doing this. You guys really do mean so much to me. Thank you guys so much for always being there for me. I’ve asked a lot out of you guys at different points in my life and I’m so grateful that you guys are my chosen family.”

The mother of Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, is due any day now. She announced she was expecting her third child in July with a cute Instagram video of her and her daughters announcing the news.

