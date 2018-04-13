They’ll be there for her! Jessie James Decker channeled her inner Rachel Green to celebrate her milestone 30th birthday on Thursday, April 12, with a Friends-themed party.

James Decker — who welcomed her third child with husband Eric just ten days prior — appeared to embrace turning the big 3-0 surrounded by friends and family. The country crooner was all smiles and even sported a gold crown just like Green’s character during the Friends episode, “The One Where They All Turn Thirty.” And her newborn, Forrest Bradley Decker, even joined for the fun (and a feeding!)

Scroll down to see all the epic nods to the ‘90s sitcom.