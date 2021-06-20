Today’s Jill Martin: Inside a Day in My Life

There’s no stopping Jill Martin! The Today host, 45, is constantly running from one project to the next — and her daily to-do list just got a little longer.

The Fashion for Dummies author’s new morning show segment, Shop Today with Jill Martin, premiered on Thursday, June 17, on the streaming channel Today All Day. She kicked off the inaugural episode by chatting to wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow about how to achieve the right “balance” in life.

For Martin, some of that balance comes from disconnecting from the digital world after a busy day. “Putting down your electronics is imperative to leading a happy, calm life,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively.

During a typical jam-packed day, the Emmy-winning television personality tries to give herself two hours without screen time in between filming her morning show spots and nighttime QVC segments, where she sells her GILI (Got It Love It) line of accessories and contemporary fashion.

“My passion is to help women look and feel their best with fashion that combines quality, affordability and style,” she notes on her website. “QVC is the perfect platform to do this, and the G.I.L.I. collection has a classic yet fashion-forward approach that appeals to so many.”

With her latest Today venture, Martin hopes to provide viewers with “some small investments that can make a big difference” in their lives, whether through beauty, fashion or home essentials. Off-camera, the Weekend Makeover author follows her own advice, staying active and finding joy in even the littlest moments.

Want to know how else Martin spends her day? Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in her life looks like in action.