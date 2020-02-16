JJ Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in Romantic Bahamas Ceremony

Wedded bliss! JJ Watt tied the knot with pro soccer player Kealia Ohai in a romantic destination wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday, February 15.

“Best day of my life. Without question,” the Houston Texans defensive end, 30, captioned a series of portraits of the couple celebrating their vows, cutting their wedding cake and dancing.

Days before their wedding, the twosome hinted at their upcoming Bahamas ceremony on social media. Watt posted a sweet selfie with Ohai, 27, on Valentine’s Day while the pair were on board a boat. “Now and forever,” he wrote on Friday, February 14, along with two heart emojis.

The athlete shared a photo of his then-fiancée working out in an outdoor gym with a series of heart-eyed emojis three days earlier. Watt later posted a photo with his brothers spending time on the water during their tropical getaway.

Watt proposed to the former Houston Dash captain in May 2019 after three years of dating. “I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” he captioned four photos from their waterfront engagement, including one snapshot of the athlete on bended knee, via Instagram.

“Still can’t believe I get to be with you forever. I love you @jjwatt,” Ohai captioned the same pictures on her Instagram account.

The duo were introduced through Ohai’s older sister, Meghan, who is married to Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing.

The couple were first linked in 2016 when Watt was spotted in the crowd at Houston Dash games. He later sparked more speculation when he wore a No. 7 jersey — Ohai’s number — during a press conference.

Ohai confirmed their romance on the “2 Up Front” podcast in October 2016 and the couple went Instagram official in January 2017 when the football star shared photos from their Mexico vacation.

Scroll down to see pictures from Watt and Ohai’s wedding reception.