JJ Watt honored the late Kobe Bryant during the Saturday, February 1, episode of Saturday Night Live following the basketball player’s tragic death.

The host wore a Lakers jersey featuring Bryant’s name and number as the credits rolled. He then balled up a piece of paper and took a shot on the stage.

During the show, Watt also mocked The Bachelor, American Airlines and more. Scroll through all the highlights below.

Pilot Hunk

SNL spoofed season 24 of The Bachelor, from the abundance of Hannahs to ChampagneGate. The bit even made a dig at Victoria Fuller’s past with Chase Rice, with one of the women telling the leading man (Watt) that she dated fictional crooner Chance Beef … and most everyone involved with the reality show.

On Again

Pete Davidson returned to the show for the first time since missing the midseason premiere. He appeared as Hunter Biden in the cold open.

SOS

Bowen Yang reprised his role as a Chinese trade representative turned health minister during a “Weekend Update” segment. He dubbed himself the “new crisis queen” amid the coronavirus outbreak, pointing out that he studied for his position by watching TLC medical shows. Yang then threw shade at American Airlines for blocking flights to China.

Cutting Room Floor

Frozen 2 deleted scenes made up this sketch, in which Elsa (Kate McKinnon) hinted at being gay and Kristoff (Watt) sang a new original song about his status as a “Big and Woke” Disney boyfriend.

Herstory

In another “Weekend Update” bit, Ego Nwodim played a professor celebrating Black History Month by calling out all the African-American people in her life who were “history” to her. Somehow the list also included Duane Reade.

MVPs

Watt joked about his family during his monologue — specifically how he and his two brothers, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, are in the NFL. He noted that his mother gave birth to a lineman, a fullback and a linebacker and poked fun at her inclination to try for a kicker. The Houston Texans player then mentioned that he would trade hosting SNL to be in the Super Bowl.

Gone Country

Musical guest Luke Combs brought some twang to SNL, performing “Lovin’ on You” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.