Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ Relationship Timeline

2004

The couple purchased an island, Little Hall’s Pond Cay in the Bahamas, to get more private family time. Depp first spotted the 45-acre slice of paradise while filming Pirates of the Caribbean and bought it for $3.6 million.

He spoke to the Daily Telegraph about the real estate decision in 2009. “It came at the perfect moment. The island provides me with somewhere I can go where no one is looking at me or pointing a camera or a finger at me. When were there we do absolutely nothing. My kiddies dont have any toys there and they build little houses out of shells.”