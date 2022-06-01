Johnny Depp’s Romantic History: Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and More

Amber Heard

After meeting on set of The Rum Diary in 2009, the pair began dating in 2011. Four years later, they decided to wed days before their planned February 2015 nuptials in the Bahamas.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the Danish Girl actress’ messy split began in 2016 when Heard filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage. The former couple were later caught in the middle of a messy court battle after both sides accused each other of domestic abuse. In June 2022, a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she published a 2018 op-ed about being a survivor of domestic violence. She was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury also found that Depp’s attorney defamed Heard in one statement; she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.