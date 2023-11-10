Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Judi Dench Through the Years: From Shakespeare to Film, Family Life and More

By
Judi Dench Through the Years
17
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dame Judi Dench had her start in theater as Ophelia in Shakespeare’s Hamlet and grew to be one of Britain’s most successful actresses by starring in films like ChocolatThe Chronicles of Riddick and Shakespeare in Love.

Born in North Yorkshire in England 1934, Dench made her professional debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company. Dench had grown up in a family of actors and originally wanted to be a theater designer, but ultimately chose acting.

In a 2022 interview with Mark Oakley, Dench opened up about why she was drawn to acting, saying, “It’s that wonderful feeling of a community of people working together, wanting to do something, and then – this is what’s wonderful about theater – wanting to do it better the next night. And the next night, better than that.”

She established herself as a successful theater performer, working with the National Theatre Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Dench starred in the ITV comedy series A Fine Romance with her late husband Michael Williams and rose to international fame with the role of M in the James Bond films. The Dame’s accolades include seven Laurence Olivier Awards, six BAFTA Awards, a Tony Award and an Academy Award.

Keep scrolling to see Dench’s life and career in photos:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1251226889judi_dench_290x206

Judi Dench

More Stories