Forever in their hearts. Following the death of Stephen Sondheim, celebrities and Broadway stars have taken to social media to honor the late songwriter, their experience working with his material and remembering his legacy.

The Tony Awards winner’s friend and lawyer, F. Richard Pappas, announced on Friday, November 26, that the Into the Woods creator died at his Roxbury, Connecticut, home at age 91.

“Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real,” Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted on Friday shortly after learning the somber news. “Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare’s works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him.”

The Tick, Tick…Boom! director, 41, also reshared an email that Sondheim sent him one week earlier following the movie’s Netflix debut.

“And last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply,” the Hamilton creator added in his social media message. “Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar [Hammerstein] 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU.”

Other theatrical and film veterans have also weighed in with their own heartfelt tributes and memories of the late Sunday in the Park With George writer. Additionally, the Broadway production of Company — which recently reopened following its 2020 pause due to the coronavirus pandemic — dedicated its Friday night performance to Sondheim.

“You may have already heard the really sad news but Stephen Sondheim so sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning,” Company director Marianne Elliott shared with musical attendees via an Instagram recording. “He was truly the greatest artist that we, in our lifetime possibly, will ever know in this art form. Obviously, everybody is very shocked because everyone on this production knew him very well.”

The England native, 54, continued: “He truly was a genius of [making musicals]. He was the most artistic and the most collaborative person ever. We all feel extremely honored to have worked with him so closely. … He was hugely involved in this particular production and very proud of it, I’m so happy to say, and I think that is a great honor to him because he really understood about art and about the now and why art should speak to the now; it’s not a museum piece, it’s about speaking to its femoral audience every single night on every single day of the year.”

Idina Menzel also shared her condolences, tweeting at the time, “Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud.”

