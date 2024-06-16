Kate Hudson clearly soaked up the “good vibrations” when she wore Daydreamer’s Beach Boys-inspired graphic T-shirt.

Hudson, 45, has previously sported the vintage-inspired shirt that reads, “The Beach Boys 1963 Surfin’ USA.” An illustration of a beach is drawn in the center of the green top.

“Ride the wave of nostalgia in this graphic representation of a sun-soaked sound and the California energy that was The Beach Boys,” a website description reads. “Inspired by their 1963 explosive single ‘Surfin’ USA’ and album of the same name, this beach and floral artwork captures the essence of the laid-back culture the boys’ brought to life through their top tracks.”

The shirt, which is available in sizes XS through XL, is made out of 100 percent cotton and features a ringer neckline.

Keep scrolling for more on Daydreamers’ merch and other items the stars are buzzing about this week: