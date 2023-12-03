A typical day in Kelly Kruger Brooks’ life begins with a wake-up call from her two daughters.

“We start each day with a good cuddle and talk about what we are grateful for before breakfast,” the actress, 41, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. (Kruger Brooks shares daughters Everleigh, 4, and Gemma, 22 months, with husband Darin Brooks.)

Kruger Brooks continues her morning routine at the gym with a Lagree workout. “It’s the only workout I’ve done consistently and never get bored of,” she explains of the high-intensity exercise method. “There’s so much to focus on, and it’s the only time I give my mind a break. I do light cardio and weights on [other] days.”

After a jam-packed schedule full of cooking, reading scripts and work meetings for her Madison Charles essential oils company, Kruger Brooks wraps up her day by watching TV with her husband and their dog, Chance.

Madison Charles products are available at kellykrugerbrooks.com. Scroll down to follow Kruger Brooks through a day in her life: