Still a family. Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline were together for more than a decade before quietly calling it quits.

The comedian and the model wed at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in 2011. “[They’re] very happy. They’ve lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends,” a source told Us Weekly after the nuptials. “She was thrilled and a beautiful bride.”

The couple went on to welcome daughter Georgia in 2014 and daughter Gianna in 2018.

“Georgia is obsessed with her. She’s always calling her ‘my baby,” Thompson told Us in 2018 after his youngest arrived. “She’s like, ‘My baby. Good morning my little baby.’ She’s always wanting to hold her.”

The Saturday Night Live star went on to gush about his “big happy family” with Evangeline.

“Georgia’s busy right now. She’s got school. So we miss her throughout the day, but when she gets home, we go to dinner or something,” he quipped to Us of their family dynamic at the time. “That’s always nice.”

Three years later, the Kenan actor said being a father was “everything” to him.

“I stopped my bachelor life and just was spending a lot of time by myself because they say, when you stop looking, you will find it,” he recalled to Fatherly in 2021. “And then I met my wife and we had the same ideology. We wanted to get married and we wanted to start a family and keep a family. It’s my daily focus — is everybody taken care of? And then my other focus is, how am I taking care of everybody. That’s what probably drives me to work like such a maniac. I want to personally satisfy the need to provide like that.”

One year later, Us confirmed Thompson and Evangeline had split.

“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” the insider told Us in April 2022. “They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Thompson and Evangeline’s relationship: