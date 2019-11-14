Kevin Hart's Friend Rebecca Broxterman Speaks Out After Car Accident

Feeling grateful. Kevin Hart‘s friend Rebecca Broxterman, who was involved in the same near-fatal car accident in September, broke her silence about the incident in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 14.

“September 1, 2019 was the scariest day of my life,” Broxterman, 32, captioned photos from the hospital with her fiancé, Jared S. Black, who was driving the vehicle when it crashed. “God was definitely watching over us that night and protecting us. Thank you, Lord, for wrapping your loving arms around us in our time of need.”

The personal trainer continued the post with a message she penned on September 17 —just two weeks after the accident occurred on September 1.

“First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most,” she wrote. “It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team.”

She added that the “scariest part” of the ordeal for her and Black, 28, was being airlifted to UCLA to receive treatment for their injuries. “Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us,” Broxterman continued. “Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most. This could’ve had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse.”

Broxterman finished the post with a health update on how she and Black are doing months later. “Feeling so much better! We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery,” Broxterman penned. “We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week.”

The 40-year-old stand-up comedian’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off a highway and landed in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles on September 1. Hart was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, meanwhile, Broxterman was sitting in the backseat. The Ride Along star sustained spinal fractures and underwent multiple back surgeries before he spent nearly two weeks at an in-patient rehab facility.

Hart spoke to his fans about the accident in an Instagram video on October 29. “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” he said in the nearly two-minute video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level star further detailed how the accident profoundly changed him on his SiriusXM radio show, “Straight From the Hart” on November 12.

“For me, I’m a different version of myself,” he said. “This ain’t got nothing to do about going to church … It’s not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You’re more present, more aware. It’s all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality.”

A source told Us Weekly in October that Hart is dedicated to his recovery. “He is receiving physical therapy daily,” the insider said. “He is working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong. He can walk on his own but is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly.”

In the meantime, Hart is easing himself back into the spotlight. He made his first public appearance since the accident at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10, where he was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart said during his acceptance speech for Comedy Act of 2019. “Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me.”