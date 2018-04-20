Kimye is so in love! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West proved that the fire is still alive in their marriage with a recent Snachat video that showed the couple passionately locking lips.

The pair were at Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday dinner on Thursday, April 19, when Kim, 37, posted a video of herself walking over to her beau wearing a white two-piece strapless top and skirt. “Babe, do you want to go to Dave Chappelle or do you want to go to the studio?” she asked him before sitting on his lap and kissing him on the cheek. West, 40, didn’t answer the question and kissed his wife on the lips.

While they were making out, film producer David Maisel, who was in the background of the clip, said: “You guys are the best married couple I know.” The pair, who tied the knot at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in May 2014, laughed and the reality star asked Maisel to repeat what he said so she could capture it for Snapchat.

Scroll through to see more photos from Kourtney’s birthday celebration!