Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her 39th Birthday With a Romantic Dinner by Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

By
Kourtney Kardashian attends the NBCUniversal 2016 Upfront Presentation in New York City.
Kourtney Kardashian attends the NBCUniversal 2016 Upfront Presentation in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Thirty-nine and fine! Kourtney Kardashian is getting a lot of love for her April 18 birthday, including some some special shout-outs and a romantic dinner from her boyfriend!

Younes Bendjima Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a clip on Snapchat of her model beau, Younes Bendjima, dancing and listening to music on his phone while cooking on Wednesday, April 18. The 24-year-old also shared a glimpse of the meal he was preparing and captioned it on his Instagram Story the same day, “I’m in the kitchen you eat what I’m cooking.” Kardashian later posted on the video app a shot of the lavish layout of food Bendjima prepared in honor of her.

But the love didn’t end there. Kardashian’s family wished the reality star a happy birthday on Twitter. “Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life! Wouldn’t know what to do without you!,” sister Kim Kardashian tweeted on April 18 alongside a photo of the pair lounging during a recent trip to Turks and Caicos. “Have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney — who shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick — also received a sweet cake decorated with roses and berries from sister Khloé Kardashian the day before that Kourt shared on Snapchat. The birthday girl enjoyed the cake in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 17, while she, Kim and their mom Kris Jenner flew in for the day to visit the Revenge Body host, who welcomed daughter True with Tristan Thompson on April 12. The sisters were in town to support the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, following reports that the NBA player, 27, had cheated on her with multiple women.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!