Thirty-nine and fine! Kourtney Kardashian is getting a lot of love for her April 18 birthday, including some some special shout-outs and a romantic dinner from her boyfriend!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a clip on Snapchat of her model beau, Younes Bendjima, dancing and listening to music on his phone while cooking on Wednesday, April 18. The 24-year-old also shared a glimpse of the meal he was preparing and captioned it on his Instagram Story the same day, “I’m in the kitchen you eat what I’m cooking.” Kardashian later posted on the video app a shot of the lavish layout of food Bendjima prepared in honor of her.

But the love didn’t end there. Kardashian’s family wished the reality star a happy birthday on Twitter. “Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life! Wouldn’t know what to do without you!,” sister Kim Kardashian tweeted on April 18 alongside a photo of the pair lounging during a recent trip to Turks and Caicos. “Have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life! Wouldn’t know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/RPmNPDYebv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Happy birthday @kourtneykardash! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!! You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom pic.twitter.com/YHaV94RoNe — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 18, 2018

I'm so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mommy xo @kourtneykardash — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 18, 2018

Me and @kourtneykardash have the same birthday, dark hair…and that is where the similarities end unfortunately. — birthday princess emily. (@emilynomates) April 18, 2018

happy birthday to the person that made “there’s people that are dying” an iconic TV History moment, we’ll always remember! — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) April 18, 2018

happy birthday to the ultimate bod goals @kourtneykardash 💃🏽 — Shelby (@shellbaes) April 18, 2018

Happy birthday to a mom, a businesswoman, a legend @kourtneykardash — Celeste💋😜 (@celesteee_w) April 18, 2018

Kourtney — who shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick — also received a sweet cake decorated with roses and berries from sister Khloé Kardashian the day before that Kourt shared on Snapchat. The birthday girl enjoyed the cake in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 17, while she, Kim and their mom Kris Jenner flew in for the day to visit the Revenge Body host, who welcomed daughter True with Tristan Thompson on April 12. The sisters were in town to support the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, following reports that the NBA player, 27, had cheated on her with multiple women.

