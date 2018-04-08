Living her best life! Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a short trip to Turks and Caicos with boyfriend Younes Bendjima — and it looks like they had a blast!

Kardashian, 38, posted various clips on her Instagram Story and Snapchat on Saturday, April 7, documenting their romantic getaway as the couple took in the scenery, went for a bike ride and enjoyed the ocean.

E! News reports that the couple stayed in a private villa at the five-star Amanyara Resort in the Caribbean for five days before heading back to L.A. on Saturday.

The pair brought along some company to the beautiful island: Penelope — Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — was seen enjoying some R&R as well. Kardashian also shares sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, with Disick, who is currently dating Sofia Richie.

Kardashian and Bendjima, who met in Paris in 2016, have been sharing peeks into their relationship more and more in recent months. On March 31, the reality TV personality — who is 14 years older than her boyfriend — shared a sexy selfie on Instagram of the model grabbing her butt.

