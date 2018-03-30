Heating up! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are getting steamy in a new Calvin Klein photo posted to her Instagram on Friday, March 30.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

The Calvin Klein spokesmodel shared a pic of herself straddling a shirtless Bendjima in a Calvin Klein bra and underwear, slightly covered up by unbuttoned jeans. Kardashian’s boyfriend of one year grabs her butt as she snaps the photo with her phone.

Kardashian captioned the post, “#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein.” The mother of three — she shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick — and her sisters star in Calvin Klein’s global ad campaign, in which Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner can be seen wearing the brand’s undergarments and jeans, similar to the ones Kourtney is sporting in her pic with Bendjima.

More recently, Kardashian, 38, has been open about her relationship with the model on social media. In January, she posted a video of herself and Bendjima dancing on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian met Bendjima at a club in Paris the night before Kim’s 2016 robbery, which was revealed during a November episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I was just drunk,” she said during the show. “He literally grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s 5 in the morning, we’re leaving.’”

The reality star defended her relationship with Bendjima — who is 14 years younger than her — to Disick in a January episode of KUWTK. “By the end of the conversation, I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend, he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’”

