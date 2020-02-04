So fresh, so clean. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Los Angeles house is an ode to minimalism, but the reality star, 39, had some restrictions on what went into their family home.

“Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’” Kardashian told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Monday, February 3, about their design aesthetic. “I was the voice of functionality.”

When the couple first bought their house, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had just had their daughter North. Despite her instant love of the home, which she called “perfection,” West, 42, was “less enthusiastic.”

Since purchasing the property in 2013, the pair has welcomed three more children and completely changed the house from what they dubbed a “McMansion” to a cream-colored piece of art.

The lovebirds employed Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt to help create their dream home, centered on a “pure” look. “We didn’t talk about decoration but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future,” the designer told AD. “We changed the house by purifying it and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer.”

The Skims creator wanted a functional home and both she and the “Stronger” singer agreed on a neutral color palette throughout. “I love the simplicity of the design,” she told the publication. “Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

Despite having four children in a house with white and cream walls and furniture everywhere, the duo explained the space is kid-friendly.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” the “Follow God” artist said. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

The architecture of the house paired with the sculptures throughout might look more like an art installation than a fun place for kids, but West insisted that “Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom.”

Take a look inside the West family’s modern and artistic home below.