King Charles III was spotted for the first time after Prince Harry put his family on blast in his book, Spare.

Charles, 74, attended church on Sunday, January 8, in Sandringham, England, just hours before his second son’s big interviews air on TV. The Invictus Games founder, 38, is set to appear in an ITV special in the U.K. on Sunday night hours before his 60 Minutes interview airs in the U.S.

The sighting comes shortly after Harry made waves with several new allegations against the royal family, which he outlined in his debut memoir, but Tuesday, January 10. According to the Duke of Sussex, 38 , his relationship with his brother started to deteriorate after he met Meghan Markle.

“It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon,” Harry claimed in an excerpt from the book. “In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg. One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon.'”

The BetterUp CIO, who exchanged vows with Meghan, 41, in May 2018, also claimed that he got into a physical fight with the future king. After William allegedly referred to the Suits alum as “difficult” and “rude,” the Duke of Cambridge knocked his younger brother to the floor.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry wrote about the 2019 incident. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry previously raised eyebrows when he addressed the distance between him, William and Charles, which was made deeper in the wake of his and Meghan’s 2020 step down from their senior duties. While filming his Netflix docuseries with the California native, the U.K. native admitted he wasn’t sure whether his relationships with his brother and father would ever be repaired.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next,” he said in Harry & Meghan, which was released in December 2022. “There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that we are exactly where we’re supposed to be. We’ve made it to the other side.”

His claims have only added to the tension among the royal family, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “The Palace isn’t publicly commenting about Spare, but relationships between the royals and Harry have been torn to shreds,” a source said on Sunday.

In Sunday’s ITV interview, Harry said he wanted to reconcile with Charles and William. “I want a family, not an institution,” he explained in a teaser for the special. “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Elsewhere in the ITV teaser, Harry remained coy about whether he’ll attend his father’s official coronation in May. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”