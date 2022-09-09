Final goodbyes. King Charles III was spotted heading to the airport after rushing to late mother Queen Elizabeth II‘s side in Scotland before she died.

The 73-year-old royal left Balmoral on Friday, September 9, returning to London to deliver his first official address as king in the wake of the queen’s death at age 96. Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and the pair looked somber as they traveled to Aberdeen International Airport for their flights.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday, September 8, that Elizabeth died at age 96. Hours earlier, she was placed under medical supervision as her doctors grew concerned for her health. Charles, Camilla, 75, and Prince William all traveled to the late monarch’s Scottish estate, while Prince Harry was spotted landing at the airport without wife Meghan Markle.

Previously first in line for the British throne, Charles immediately assumed the role of king after Elizabeth’s death. He addressed the loss of his mother in an emotional statement on Thursday, with his official letterhead reading His Majesty the King.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he wrote. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He continued: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

While an official coronation date has yet to be set, the new sovereign declared a nationwide mourning period in the U.K. to honor Elizabeth’s legacy, which will “be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s funeral,” per the palace.

Charles’ future as king has been destined since his birth, but before this year, there was uncertainty surrounding Camilla’s next role within the royal family. In February, while celebrating her 70 years on the throne, Elizabeth announced her vision for her daughter-in-law.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she declared in a statement at the time. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The couple, who wed in 2005, graciously accepted the honor at the time as a source exclusively revealed how Camilla’s relationship with her mother-in-law had changed over the years. “Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” the insider told Us Weekly, noting that the former Duchess of Cornwall stepped up to the plate during the COVID-19 crisis. “She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

