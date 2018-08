From photo shoots to the pitcher’s mound! Kourtney Kardashian showed off her skills on the baseball field while throwing out the coveted first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The reality star grinned ear to ear as she traded in the glitz and glamour for a day out at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday, August 2. Kevin Hart also joined the fun as the two donned matching jerseys. Kardashian sported the No. 2 on hers, while the comedian wore No. 1.

Scroll down to see the photos from the outing!