Birthday love! Kylie Jenner went all-out for boyfriend Travis Scott’s birthday. The makeup mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, April 28, just a few days before the rapper turns 26 on Monday, April 30.

The couple and their friends headed to the amusement park wearing matching customized hoodies with the “Goosebumps” rapper’s birthday printed on them. The group enjoyed a customized cake shaped like a roller coaster, which had tiny replicas of the pair with their 2-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on the ride.

The Life of Kylie star, 20, also gave an ode to Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas, by turning Magic Mountain park in California into AstroWorld, which closed down in his city in 2005. Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods and Jenner’s assistant Victoria Villarroel Gamero were all there for the celebration, as well the Grammy nominee’s friends. Kanye West shared a photo of the cake on Twitter, writing: “Happy birthday Trav.”

