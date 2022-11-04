Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Antisemitic Post After Suspension: What to Know

Did He Apologize?

Hours before the suspension was announced on November 3, Silver said he was disappointed that Irving had not “offered an unqualified apology” for his actions. “I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation,” the commissioner added.

Later that day, Irving shared an apology via Instagram after the Nets announced his suspension. “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.”